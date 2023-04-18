Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.