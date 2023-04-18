Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %
JNJ stock opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
