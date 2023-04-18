Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 12,480 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 301.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

