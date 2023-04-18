Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,628,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,673,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 384,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at $408,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.