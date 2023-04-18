Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,649,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

