NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Cut to $14.00

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.
NOW Stock Down 0.9 %
DNOW opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in NOW by 226.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 25.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,293,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 264,556 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
