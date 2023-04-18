NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Cut to $14.00

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

DNOW opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOW will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in NOW by 226.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 25.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,293,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 264,556 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

