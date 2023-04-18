NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James cut NuVista Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.11.

Shares of NVA opened at C$11.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.11 and a 12-month high of C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,340,228. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

