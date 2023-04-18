Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO Acquires $29,000.00 in Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.