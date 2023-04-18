OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMF. TheStreet raised OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.15.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $38.05 on Monday. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 120,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.