Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.30. Opsens shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 13,230 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on OPSSF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Opsens from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Opsens Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

