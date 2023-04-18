Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.07. Optex Systems shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 6,382 shares trading hands.
Optex Systems Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.40.
Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
About Optex Systems
Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optex Systems (OPXS)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.