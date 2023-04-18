Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.07. Optex Systems shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 6,382 shares trading hands.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Optex Systems

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 806,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,128.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

