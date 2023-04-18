Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Osisko Development from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Osisko Development Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ODV opened at $5.29 on Monday. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Development
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osisko Development (ODV)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.