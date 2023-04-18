Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Osisko Development from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Development Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ODV opened at $5.29 on Monday. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Development

Osisko Development Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Development by 2,497.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its position in Osisko Development by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

