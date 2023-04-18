Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE OR opened at C$21.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.35. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,516. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

