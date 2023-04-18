Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 40.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

