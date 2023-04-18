Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

