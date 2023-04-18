Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,743.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

