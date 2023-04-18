Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $29.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Par Pacific Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Par Pacific by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Par Pacific by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

