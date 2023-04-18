Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

