Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $383.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $376.00 to $383.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $325.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.