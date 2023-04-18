Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 1,253 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,004,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,567,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $658,123.08.

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.00.

NYSE:HHC opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

