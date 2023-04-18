PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHX. TheStreet cut shares of PHX Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.60 to $5.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.47.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PHX opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.63. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

