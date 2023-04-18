Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 316,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,590,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

