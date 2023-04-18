Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PL stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after buying an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $23,671,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 100,916 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

