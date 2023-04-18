PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Francisco Velasco Sells 4,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,551.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.88. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 251.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

