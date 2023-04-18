Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.
Prime Medicine Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA PRME opened at $13.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $21.73.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
