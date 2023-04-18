Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Prime Medicine Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PRME opened at $13.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $44,194,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,293 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $11,148,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,290,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,037,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

