Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

