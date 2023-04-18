Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Mizuho

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.23.

PCOR stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.58. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $288,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,535,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,306,357.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,945 shares of company stock worth $9,338,086. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

