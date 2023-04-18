Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has $200.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

RXDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.70.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 69.7 %

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $193.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.61 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $193.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 951,320 shares of company stock worth $109,339,563. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.