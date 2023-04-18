ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.92

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and traded as low as $3.52. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 69,139,090 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 184.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.