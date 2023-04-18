Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,832 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualys Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

