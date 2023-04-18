Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.64.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

