Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) PT Lowered to $2.60

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.80 to $2.60 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:QUOT opened at $3.16 on Monday. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 45.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 74.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 156,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 426,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

