Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) PT Lowered to $2.60

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.80 to $2.60 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Quotient Technology Stock Performance
NYSE:QUOT opened at $3.16 on Monday. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.