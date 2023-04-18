Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT):

4/17/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $123.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $115.00.

3/28/2023 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

