Redmile Group, Llc Purchases 25,700 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,154,714. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $646.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

