Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $27.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

