Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 600 to GBX 676. The company traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.49) and last traded at GBX 601 ($7.44), with a volume of 195099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600.80 ($7.43).
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.98) to GBX 670 ($8.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.82) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($7.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.50) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 598 ($7.40).
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.93), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,169,069.17). 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
Read More
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.