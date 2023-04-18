Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.80.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $138.67 on Monday. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

