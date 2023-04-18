Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $78.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.77.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after purchasing an additional 231,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 646,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

