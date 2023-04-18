Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after buying an additional 366,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after buying an additional 1,798,180 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,428,000 after buying an additional 403,820 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 1.6 %

ROIC stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

