Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $32.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,453,134 shares in the company, valued at $31,968,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,453,134 shares in the company, valued at $31,968,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 11.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 63.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,774 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,152 shares during the period.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

