Richard M. Traynor Sells 5,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Certara Stock Performance

Certara stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 8.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,379,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 340,120 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.