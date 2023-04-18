Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

