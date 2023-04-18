Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.94 on Monday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $350.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.00 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 39.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ring Energy

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

In other news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,730.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $136,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

