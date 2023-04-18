Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $9.17 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.