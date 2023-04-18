Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.20. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares.
Rockwell Diamonds Stock Up 66.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Rockwell Diamonds Company Profile
Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
