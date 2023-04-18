Roth Mkm Cuts D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target to $2.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at $8,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.