Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target to GBX 230

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCMF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.80) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC cut Dr. Martens from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dr. Martens from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

DOCMF opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

