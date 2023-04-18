Royal Bank of Canada Increases PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $37.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.94. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,633,194.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,999,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,209 shares of company stock valued at $17,517,592 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PagerDuty by 666.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 154.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 13.5% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 205,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PagerDuty by 995.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

