Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CLVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Up 0.1 %

Clarivate stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

About Clarivate

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 341.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 49.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

