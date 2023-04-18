Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
CLVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.88.
Clarivate Stock Up 0.1 %
Clarivate stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.
