RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $88.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.40.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $106.50.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in RPM International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.