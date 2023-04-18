RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

